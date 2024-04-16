Jayda Cheaves Embraces Her Natural Beauty – And So Should Everyone Else

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jayda “Wayda” Cheaves is that girl. She lives by her own rules, sets her own fashion and beauty standards, and inspires other Black women to do the same just by merely existing.

The 26-year-old has held the title of one of the most influential social media and beauty voices in the game—and she’s not planning to let go of her title any time soon. Since bursting onto the internet, Jayda has grown her loyal social media fans—8.9M followers on Instagram and 4.5M on TikTok—into Waydamin’s entrepreneurial success.

If she endorses a product, it sells out in a flash. When she drops a new hairstyle, users screenshot, save, and ask questions about her new ‘do. And, her outfits are frequently on mood boards, GroupMe chats, and fans’ stories.

Because Sis doesn’t miss.

Jayda is known to be flawless in real life and on social media. And while some would argue that her influence centers on beauty, she embraces it in all forms. From glammed-up doll days to her dressed-down afternoons, Jayda is confident in her skin.

She actually feels she is the prettiest “when she doesn’t have makeup on.” But today, social media critics dared to tell her the exact opposite.

Social media reacts to Jayda’s fresh-faced fan selfie.

Everything started when a picture of Jayda and a fan went viral. In the April 15 photo, the social media influencer’s melanin skin was glowing, free from makeup or coverage. Her gorgeous wavy hair was pulled back from her face, putting her cheekbones on full display. She smiled and raised the peace sign.

See the fan’s photo below.

In the image, Jayda appeared beautiful and confident. She gave the girlies all the natural goddess vibes we love to see, but some disagreed.

Within hours of posting the selfie, it went viral with nearly 22M views at the time of this article and hundreds of comments on various platforms. Several blogs, like The Shaderoom, picked up the photo, and reposts and commentary spread.

Some users criticized Jayda’s fan for not putting a filter on the picture (though he called her beautiful in the original post). Others said Jayda’s makeup-free photo was an example of “catfishing” and the “overuse” filters on social media.

Celebrities and fans defend Jayda’s makeup-free look, but she has the last word.

Jayda Wayda’s army quickly came to her defense, applauding her natural beauty. Celebrities also had time today to respond on #TeamJayda.

Rapper Tokyo Vanity wrote on a The Shaderoom recap post, “Filters and ig got yall forgetting what real skin and real faces look like… I take my glammed-up pics and vids, but that’s why I’m always going live or making videos with just my meek braids, no makeup etc, cause I don’t want to ever feel like me being glammed is the only way to be.”

“A pretty girl on a regular day just minding her business. There’s really nothing to see here ,” reality star OG Tami Roman commented under The Shaderoom’s post.

While Jayda was clearly unphased—and already moved on to her next money-making social media post—she decided to jump into the chatter herself. She commented on The Shaderoom’s post, “I am not letting no acne or hyperpigmentation stop me from taking pics and being outside FULLY natural. Idc! Idc! Never did, never will. Yall gon take me however I am. Because all y’all being funny KNOW what it gives. Love y’all.”

Jayda Cheaves Wishes People Would Ask Less About Her Child’s Father And More About Her Mental Health

