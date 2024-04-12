You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Snowman wants to be a full-time dad because he claims his ex-wife isn’t stepping up to the plate as a parent, allegedly.

TMZ exclusively reports that Jeezy is seeking primary custody of the former couple’s daughter, Monaco. According to the celebrity gossip site, the Atlanta rapper is making the move because he feels Jeannie Mai is not around to take care of the child.

Per TMZ:

The rapper just filed new legal docs — obtained by TMZ — asking a judge to toss out the current custody and parenting time arrangement he hashed out in mediation with his estranged wife … and requesting that his daughter be allowed to live with him full-time.

Jeezy says he initially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup. However, he says Jeannie later moved out of their family home, and took their little girl with her.

Jeezy alleges Jeannie has since tasked her brother and mother with the majority of the care of 2-year-old Monaco, claiming Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule isn’t good for their kid and adding that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months.

A Brief Timeline of The Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy shocked the world when he slapped Mai with divorce papers in September 2023. Since then, the couple has been taking shots at each other. Jeezy initially said in a statement that he cherished the time he spent with her and committed to co-parenting their child.”The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy told XXL . “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.” “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” he continued.

You Care: Jeezy Seeking Primary Care of Daughter, Claims Jeannie Mai Isn’t Around was originally published on hiphopwired.com