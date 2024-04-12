Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

The soulful songstress arrived at ‘GQ's’ Global Creativity Awards on April 11 in an ensemble as whimsical as it was over-the-top.

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Erykah Badu

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Erykah Badu is more than a singer, actress, or influencer. She’s an experience.

Underneath her soulful melodies, relatable lyrics telling us to call ‘Tyrone,’ and occasional online shade-throwing, is an expressive artist who thrives on the unexpected, the quirky, and the downright mysterious. This is true for everything from her lyrics and on-screen appearances to her personal style.

Erykah will always ‘give the girls what they want’ while keeping us guessing. She reminded us of this on April 11 at GQ Magazine’s Second Annual Global Creativity Awards.

Erykah Badu gives ‘main character energy’ in Marni.

Held in New York City, the ‘GQ’ event was created to highlight, honor, and uplift some of the world’s most out-of-the-box, innovative, and dynamic influencers, like Erykah. The event’s red carpet brought out the who’s-who of culture and style.

It’s no surprise that Erykah led the pack.

Several cameras flashed, sounding like a round of applause as the “Bag Lady” singer arrived. Posing in front of a deep purple background, Erykah Badu wore an over-the-top look from Marni with couture details, multiple colors, and exaggerated accessories.

Erykah took the form of a canvas as the major details of her fit appeared painted on. The 53-year-old’s fit included a black-and-white brushstroke leather trench, a red-and-white headwrap, and a white-and-yellow striped oversized bag.

Elevating the look for all the fashion girlies, Erykah topped off her look with a fur top hat with red and black striped paint strokes. See Erykah’s ensemble below.

Erykah Badu

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Erykah shared her red carpet moment with her daughter, Puma. Pictures of the two show that slaying must be a hereditary trait.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Erykah and her daughter were among several Black Hollywood stars in their stylish best. Other celebs spotted include event host J.B. Smooth, British actress Michaela Coel, NY Jets player Tyrod Taylor, and celebrity favorite fashion designer Christopher John Rodgers. 

RELATED

Erykah Badu Seemed To Say Beyoncé Copied Her Style – But Beyoncé’s Fans And Friends Aren’t Having It

‘GQ Germany’ Names Erykah Badu Music Icon Of The Year In Their ‘2023 Men Of The Year’ Issue

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92Q WERQ Prom Crashers
Entertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close