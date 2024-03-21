Listen Live
Entertainment

Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jacks

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Well, this is awkward…

TMZ is reporting that Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), has filed a legal injunction this week against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, to prevent her from using MJ’s estate money to appeal an ongoing legal matter.

The 22-year-old was recently working with Grandma Katherine, 93, as they were trying to stop the executors of MJ’s estate from proceeding with a major business transaction.

It seems like the transaction may be related to the recent agreement with Sony to sell almost half of MJ’s music catalog for $600M. However, the docs do not mention the exact nature of the transaction.

Prince Michael Jackson Hosts Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Bigi explains that despite the arguments presented by him and his grandmother, the court ruled against them.

The disconnect came with Katherine’s decision to appeal the ruling. Specifically, Bigi doesn’t want his father’s estate to pay for any of Katherine’s legal bills in this appeal.

In the docs, Bigi explains that the appeal has little chance of winning, and he thinks that the appeal would be of no benefit to the beneficiaries of the trust.

However, Bigi does agree that Katherine is entitled to reasonable attorney’s fees from the previous battle to an extent, and he’s asking the court to use their best judgment in that situation.

A judge has yet to rule on this matter.

Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Jackson Family Fallout: MJ’s Youngest Son, Bigi, Files Legal Injunction Against Grandma Katherine

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close