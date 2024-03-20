Erykah Badu Seemed To Say Beyoncé Copied Her Style – But Beyoncé’s Fans And Friends Aren’t Having It

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Whew! If there is one thing we can count on in this world, it is that Beyoncé’s circle does not play about her. Friends, family, and members of the Bey Hive take their responsibility seriously.

No slander, lies, or unfounded criticism is tolerated. And it seems like Erykah Badu may have ‘learned this lesson today.’ Scroll for the tea, shade, and the response.

Beyoncé dropped a new promotional image for “Act II: COWBOY CARTER.”

Everything started earlier when Beyoncé dropped new pictures on her Instagram profile. In addition to posting shots of her highly anticipated Gold Party post-Oscars look, the Renaissance Queen also shared new imagery for her upcoming album “Act II: Cowboy Carter.” The photo accompanies another drop on March 19, which gave fans more insight into the origin of her album and revealed a personal experience that spurred her commitment to the new genre.

Beyoncé’s new graphic was just as provocative and eye-catching as the first. The “16 Carriages” singer poses in front of a black background nude. Around her is a sash that says, “Act II: BEYINCE,” and in Bey’s hand is a cigar.

The starlet’s hair – which seemed to cause most of the commotion – was styled in long blond braids with a braided bang and white and red beads. See Beyonce’s March 20 post below.

Erykah Badu writes, “Hmmm,” seemingly throwing shade Beyoncé’s way for her recent hairstyle.

Shortly after Blue Ivy’s mother’s post, Erykah seemed to throw shade at Beyoncé regarding her hair. The soul singer reposted Beyonce’s picture on her IG stories with the word “Hmmm.”

Erykah’s profile also has a pinned post from February 20 featuring her in a similar braid, bang, and bead hairstyle. The actions have led many to think that the “Tyrone” crooner was alleging that Beyoncé had copied the mane moment from her.

See Erykah’s February 20 post below.

Social media went into a frenzy with opinions on Erykah’s posts. Many credited Rick James for wearing the look first and lauded Venus and Serena Williams for their previous styles. Others pointed to the importance of braids in African culture and tradition.

Backlash built so much that Erykah responded again on Twitter/X, jokingly asking Jay Z to “say something” about the Bey Hive.

Beyoncé’s long-time friend and publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, drops hair receipts.

While Jay Z didn’t respond, Beyoncé’s long-time friend and publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, may have. However, her response may not have been what Erykah originally requested.

With the caption, “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always,” Yvette dropped a compilation reel of throwback photos of Beyoncé. Each one features the media mogul in a braided hairstyle.

Yvette ended her caption with the hashtag, “#criticswithoutcredentials.” Whew, that escalated – and got shut down – quickly.

Erykah hasn’t commented again on her original post, and Queen Bey has remained silent. But regardless of intentions, both women look beautiful in their braided styles.

