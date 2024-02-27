Princess Love Files for Divorce from Ray J for The Fourth Time: Our Paths Have Diverged

Princess Love took to Instagram to announce her decision to file for divorce from Ray J, expressing her trust in God for the journey ahead. In a heartfelt caption accompanying her post, she stated, “I am trusting GOD with the next chapter of our lives.”

This development marks yet another twist in the rollercoaster relationship between the couple, which has been prominently featured on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Their marital troubles first surfaced in 2019 when Love accused Ray J of leaving her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas. Despite this tumultuous period, the couple reconciled by December, with Ray J expressing his remorse for the situation in an interview with PEOPLETV’s Reality Check. He stated, “Princess, I love you baby… We cool now and we’ll work it out.”

Despite their efforts to reconcile, their relationship continued to face challenges. Love filed for divorce in May 2020, only to retract the filing two months later. Subsequently, Ray J filed for divorce in September 2020, but they decided to give their marriage another chance in March 2021. However, their attempts to mend their relationship proved to be short-lived, as Ray J filed for divorce again in October 2021.

Their journey through marital ups and downs was further documented when Ray J shared glimpses of their family life on Instagram in January 2023. In one post, he emphasized his unwavering commitment to his family and children, stating, “I love my family!! I’ll fight over and over for life for my family and kids!! – I’ll put it all on the line for my children to be happy and safe and close to me 24/7!!!”

As they navigate this latest chapter in their relationship, the couple’s fans remain hopeful for their future, rooting for their happiness and peace.

