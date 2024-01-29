Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Next Target For Second Diss Track

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following Megan Thee Stallion dropping that “Hiss” diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, her hubby & anyone else last week. Nicki has been teasing her own diss track & well she delivered it Monday morning. The track titled “Big foot” took numerous shots at Meg, but Nicki made it clear she was done yet! On the track and on Twitter Nicki said there would be a second installment, and since then she gave us some inside on what that would sound like.

Nicki hopped on Twitter shortly after her diss release and said “On the next song I delve into all the ppl Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons…other things as well,” Nicki said. “So many ppl were blind sighted & hurt by her. Allegedly. She’s willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it JESUS.”

Nicki hasn’t given us a release dat yet, but it looks like the shots are just getting started!