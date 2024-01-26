Listen Live
Forget T-Swift. Baltimore is loyal to K-Swift, our club music queen

Published on January 26, 2024

The K-Swift mural on the wall of Hammerjacks in South Baltimore, painted by Justin Nethercut, a.k.a. Nether.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Mighty Mark has seen the memes: Taylor Swift spotted at a Cherry Hill carryout or smoking cigarettes outside of Rodos Bar in Fells Point. They were funny, but don’t get it twisted, he thought.

“We don’t acknowledge Taylor Swift here in Baltimore. There’s only one Swift we acknowledge,” said Mighty Mark, in front of his turntables and wearing a Baltimore Ravens jacket, in a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Forget T-Swift. Baltimore is loyal to K-Swift, our club music queen.

 

