Blueface Expected to Remain in Jail Until July 2024

The world probably won’t be hearing much from Blueface for a while, as a judge has ordered him to remain in jail until at least July 2, 2024.
According to reports, the 26-year old viral star violated his probation and turned himself into the authorities on Friday, January 12. The “Thotiana” rapper was currently on probation for several different cases, including for an assault case stemming back to 2021, where he beat up a security guard in a Los Angeles nightclub. He was also on probation for a case dating back to 2022 for his involvement in a Las Vegas strip club shooting. After pleading guilty in that case, Blueface was sentenced to three years of probation.
Check out the video of Blueface turning himself in below:
