Diddy “Voluntarily Dismisses” Lawsuit Against Diageo

Diddy may have had enough of the legal troubles. According to reports, he has “voluntarily dismissed” his discrimination lawsuit against liquor house, Diageo.

Diddy sued the alcohol company back in May of last year, after he made accusations that Diageo did not put the same marketing efforts and dollars behind his DeLeon Tequila brand as other brands under the company’s umbrella. Why? Well, he claimed it’s because he’s Black. However, Diageo then countersued Diddy, alleging that the Hip Hop mogul only contributed $1,000 to the brand and refused to honor his deal commitments. It also claimed that the company invested more than $100 million into DeLeon Tequila.

However, after settling the more than $30 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by singer and ex-girlfriend, Cassie, along with multiple other lawsuits that have surfaced since then, Diddy has withdrawn all allegations against Diageo. Not only that, he’s severed all business ties with the company, and will no longer be part owner of DeLeon Tequilla or Ciroc Vodka. Diageo will now be the sole owner of both brands. In a joint statement, the partners make it clear that, “Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Ciroc Vodka or DeLeon Tequila, which Diageo solely owns.”

According to reports, the split between the two was amicable. However, it’s unclear if Diddy walked away from the partnership with any monetary compensation.