Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert of Child Endangerment

Things are getting messy in the ongoing divorce battle between singer Teyana Taylor and actor and former NBA star Iman Shumpert, as Teyana fights for sole custody of their two children.

According to reports, new court documents reveal more details into Teyana’s accusations against Iman, including child endangerment of their two minor children. The singer claims that Iman does not pay close enough attention to them while in his care, and cited multiple incidents where their safety came into question in his custody. Iman allegedly smokes marijuana around the children, and is sometimes even under the influence of alcohol, which results in him forgetting to feed the two young girls. According to reports, during one incident, “The Chi” actor put the two children in a rideshare by themselves while in Chicago, while he took a a private car to the same location.

In an exclusive interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Teyana opened up about her hopes for 2024 and how she’s on “her faith walk right now.”

“You just got to take a beat and say ‘God, I trust you.’ That’s what it’s all about so of course more peace, more love, more blessings,” said Teyana.

Last year, court motions revealed that Teyana claimed to be emotionally and verbally abused by Iman, accusations the former basketball player has denied through his own series of motions.