Rolling Stone Releases List of 100 Greatest R&B Songs

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Stone is kicking off the new year with a new list; the 100 greatest R&B songs of the 21st century.

Some major names on the list include Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, D’Angelo and Beyonce, who all landed spots in the top five. See below for the top ten artists on the list.

Usher – Confessions Part 1 D’Angelo – Untitled (How Does It Feel) Beyonce – Dangerously In Love 2 Mary J. Blige – Be Without You Mariah Carey – We Belong Together Frank Ocean – Thinkin Bout You Alicia Keys – Fallin’ John Legend – Ordinary People Erykah Badu – Bag Lady Brandy – Full Moon

Some other notable artists include Miguel, Aaliyah, Toni Braxton, SZA, and Michael Jackson. For the full list, click here.