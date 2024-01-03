Snoop Dogg Named Paris Olympics NBC Correspondent

Rapper Snoop Dogg has officially been announced as the Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC, a follow up to his appearance during the Tokyo games in 2021.
A statement was released on Sunday from NBC’s vice president of Olympics production referencing the viral Tokyo moments and saying Snoop Dogg has “earned” his new job as their special correspondent this year.
The legend also seems to be pretty excited about the opportunity saying, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris.”
He went on to say that he’s going to be bringing his own special flair to the Games as well. “It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned,” he said.
Snoop Dogg will provide regular reports for the primetime show beginning July 26 on Peacock and NBC.
