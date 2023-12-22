Listen Live
Gervonta Davis Buys Baltimore Block For Affordable Housing

Published on December 22, 2023

Baltimore native, boxer Gervonta Davis is investing his money back into the neighborhood he grew up in! Tank  bought two buildings on Woodyear Street, in the area of Sandtown-Winchester. He said his plan is to rehab not only those homes, but eventually make the entire block affordable housing.

 

