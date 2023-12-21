Listen Live
Persia's Picks

KIPP Harmony Academy Employee Found With Loaded Gun Inside School

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Breaking News

Source: Generic Art / Generic Art

A Kipp Harmony Academy employee was found with a loaded gun inside the school Thursday morning. There was reportedly no injuries and the employee was arrested and taken to central booking. Full details below,

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close