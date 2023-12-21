Kanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own City

Get ready for DROAM! Kanye West has announced plans to build his own massive city, somewhere in the Middle East. The city called DROAM is reportedly still in Phase 1 development and it will span 100,000 acres. If this sounds like something you need in your life, Kanye is actually looking for collaborators to help with the project.
Ye is looking for project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders! Check out the announced details below,
