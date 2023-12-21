Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Kanye West Announces Plans To Build His Own City

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
production still from 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

Get ready for DROAM! Kanye West has announced plans to build his own massive city, somewhere in the Middle East. The city called DROAM is reportedly still in Phase 1 development and it will span 100,000 acres. If this sounds like something you need in your life, Kanye is actually looking for collaborators to help with the project.

Ye is looking for project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders! Check out the announced details below,

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close