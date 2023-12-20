All high school students in Baltimore County now have access to free teletherapy services all day, every day, through an online provider called Talkspace.
Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the online mental health care is meant to supplement – not replace – the work of already existing school counselors and social workers.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Public Schools to offer free teletherapy services to high school students
