Baltimore County Public Schools to offer free teletherapy services to high school students

Published on December 20, 2023

Free teletherapy services are now available for the county’s more than 32 thousand high school students.

Source: Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner

All high school students in Baltimore County now have access to free teletherapy services all day, every day, through an online provider called Talkspace.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the online mental health care is meant to supplement – not replace – the work of already existing school counselors and social workers.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Public Schools to offer free teletherapy services to high school students

 

