All high school students in Baltimore County now have access to free teletherapy services all day, every day, through an online provider called Talkspace.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the online mental health care is meant to supplement – not replace – the work of already existing school counselors and social workers.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County Public Schools to offer free teletherapy services to high school students