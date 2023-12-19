Quaker Oats Recalls Dozens of Products Over Concerns of Salmonella Contamination

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Check that pantry! Quaker Oats has recalled several of its granola products after possibly being contaminated with salmonella. The US Food and Drug Administration says, the included recalls are Chewy granola bar variety pack, the chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals, and the granola bars that are included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes.

The affected products have been sold in all 50 U.S. states, as well as U.S. territories, Quaker said. The company is asking customers with recalled products to throw them away and contact its customer support line or visit the recall website for more information and reimbursement.