Claudia Jordan Backs Christian Keyes’ Sexual Harassment Claims

Another celebrity is speaking out about his experience with sexual harassment working in Hollywood, and this time, it’s Christian Keyes.

The “All The Queen’s Men” actor hopped on Instagram Live over the weekend to make a declaration to his supporters and followers that he’s been sexually harassed by a “powerful man in Hollywood” for years, and that he’s also been touched inappropriately by a female actress who he worked with in the past.

Check out a few clips from his Instagram Live below:

Christian goes on to say that he will reveal the names of his assailants, including the “powerful man in Hollywood” who he’s making these allegations against when the time is right, and that he’s been documenting his experience with plans to take all the evidence he’s collected to the authorities. However, he explains that once people know who this man is, their hearts will be broken.

“I want to have these discussions. I want to be transparent with y’all about that. I’ve done my best to forgive this person but it happens…it’s not just women that have to deal with it but it’s also men sometimes, and it’ll be men tempting men.”

After the news of Christian’s revelation made its rounds on the internet, many on social media are speculating that he’s talking about famed filmmaker, Tyler Perry, who has worked with Christian since 2005 on several of his productions, which according to reports, is when Christian says the sexual harassment started. One shocking allegation is that this person offered him $100,000 just to see him naked, which he claims to have declined.

Television host Claudia Jordan is backing up Christian’s claims, as she posted a comment on Instagram saying, “you shared a piece of this with me when we first met maybe 15 years ago and said one day you would come forward … and YOU DID … I will stand with you on this as your friend cause I know it’s true cause this is the same vibe and tone and story you shared from 2008 (I believe).”