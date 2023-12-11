Young Thug’s Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail, Trial Delayed

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug’s RICO trial has been delayed, after one of his co-defendants ( Shannon Stillwell) has been stabbed in jail. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the judge made announced the reason for the delay in court on Monday was a “medical issue.” The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet said what led to the stabbing of Shannon Stillwell, however as we get more details we will update you.

“We had a medical issue come up with one of our participants. So I’m going to have to recess for the day. These things happen. We’ll come back tomorrow morning at 9:00.” He added that they’ll “see how things go at that point in time and we’ll take the week as it comes.”

NBC News reports,

Stillwell faces eight charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law which has been used to prosecute gangs. He is booked in Fulton County Jail under the name Shannon Jackson.