Diddy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Reportedly Hires Cassie’s Lawyers

It’s been a bumpy ride these past couple months for Diddy! Despite him settling with Cassie in court he has more to cover as well, after his alleged fourth or maybe fifth sexual assault lawsuit has hit his teams desk. A Jane Doe recently accused Sean Combs and two other men of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the plaintiff has decided to actually hire the same lawyers that worked with Cassie.

The lawsuit reportedly reads,

“This is now the fifth lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs in the last three weeks.”

“Incredibly, the allegations brought by Ms. Doe are in many ways even more egregious than those brought by his prior victims.”