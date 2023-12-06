License Plate Readers To Be Installed In South Baltimore In An Effort To Combat Crime

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The South Baltimore Peninsula is ready to crack down on crime.

Several neighborhood associations partnered with local and state leaders to install license plate readers.

The readers will be installed from Hanover Street to Locust Point, including within the Riverside community.

The goal is to have the reader capture vehicle information that could help police form more leads.

This effort is being funded by a grant from the state’s Housing and Community Department.