Baltimore County Resident Becomes Millionaire From Scratch-Off

Published on November 21, 2023

Hey Cousin! Yeh you who just won that money in Baltimore County…. A lucky lottery winner in Catonsville is a millionaire thanks to a scratch-off win. In addition to that 5 other players hit for six-digit prizes in Baltimore (two), North East, Reisterstown and Silver Spring, all in the past week. That’s not it though 30 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days. Talk about happy holidays okay!

Check out the winner numbers & where to buy scratch offs HERE 

