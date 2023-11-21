Baltimore County Resident Becomes Millionaire From Scratch-Off

Hey Cousin! Yeh you who just won that money in Baltimore County…. A lucky lottery winner in Catonsville is a millionaire thanks to a scratch-off win. In addition to that 5 other players hit for six-digit prizes in Baltimore (two), North East, Reisterstown and Silver Spring, all in the past week. That’s not it though 30 Maryland Lottery tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days. Talk about happy holidays okay!
Check out the winner numbers & where to buy scratch offs HERE
