Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid

Mayor Brandon Scott has officially launched a reelection bid to keep his job for another term.
During a news conference this past weekend, the mayor laid out his accomplishments and hopes to continue what he started in Baltimore.
Mayor Scott made the announcement Saturday afternoon at Cahill Recreation Center.
During his remarks, Scott reminded the crowd that he has been serving the city for the last 17 years.
Additionally, alongside his supporters, he also highlighted Scott’s administration’s partnership with Baltimore Police to reduce the city’s homicide rate also got the spotlight, as the city is on track to not hit 300 homicides for the first time in eight years.
In total, eight people are in the run to be the city’s next mayor.
