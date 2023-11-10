Listen Live
Apple Issues Urgent iPhone Update

Published on November 10, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max

Source: Apple / iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max

Apple recently released a critical update for iPhone 15 users! If you bought the new titanium it looks like you may need to act fast because the glitches are glitching. This new emergency update is following reports of bugs linked to virtual payments and car related use. The Verge reported,

Several BMW owners said near field communication (NFC) features like Apple Pay broke when their iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max was wirelessly charged in their vehicle.

