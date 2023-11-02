Listen Live
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Door Dash Warns of Delayed Delivery if Customers Don’t Tip

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Door Dash is telling users that they better tip if they want their food orders to arrive in a timely fashion.

When $0 is placed in the tip option, the user will receive a notification message saying, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.” 

This set up will now allow drivers to prioritize the orders that include a tip.

RELATED TAGS

doordash

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close