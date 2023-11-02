Door Dash Warns of Delayed Delivery if Customers Don’t Tip

Door Dash is telling users that they better tip if they want their food orders to arrive in a timely fashion.
When $0 is placed in the tip option, the user will receive a notification message saying, “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery.”
This set up will now allow drivers to prioritize the orders that include a tip.
