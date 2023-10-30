Suge Knight Alleges Akon Once Raped A 13 Year Old Girl, Akon Denies Claims

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Suge Knight isn’t holding back on his new podcast and it looks like no one is safe! Suge Knight claims that singer Akon and his producer once raped a 13 year old girl. Of course these claims cannot be confirmed as true however Suge kicked off his podcast by saying,

“I wasn’t going to bring it up,” but one of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister — 13 years old. And her best friend was 12 years old. She’s in the car with him. You and Detail call her [Suge’s homegirl]. And she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’ She go by y’all hotel, in y’all room, and she gets a call. It was the dudes she met at the hotel when she was coming to see you”

Akon has since denied these claims saying,

The world knows a lie when they hear it. It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him.