Kim Kardashian Announces New Partnership With The NBA

Kim Kardashian announced a new partnership with the NBA! Announced Monday the NBA and SKIMS signed a multiyear partnership, making SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and USA Basketball.
Kim Kardashian said,
“Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”
From the official NBA page they tweeted,
Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the NBA.
