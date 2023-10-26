Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of The Week

Published on October 26, 2023

 After an insane performance during last Sunday’s Ravens vs Lions game, Lamar Jackson has been now named AFC Offensive Player of the week. This new title comes after the Ravens had a dominating 38-6 win over the Lions and Jackson completed 77.8 percent of his passes, with three touchdowns! Go Lamar & Go Ravens!!!!

