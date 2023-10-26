Ray J Reveals Why He Would Pick Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K

This conversation of dinner with Jay-Z or $500k continues, and this time Ray J is chiming in! We know one thing singer is gonna do is hustle, as he has many lucrative businesses. That hustle continues when it comes to Jigga and Ray J says he’s sitting down for dinner, because “relationships are way more valuable than money”.
“I’m going with the meeting with Jay-Z,” “Relationships are way more valuable than money. Now, if you need the bread, take the bread like Jay said and listen to the raps. But if you need good partners and you need people that can advance you to the next level then [have dinner with Jay].”
https://www.instagram.com/rayj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=60a9fcbe-a8e9-4820-b939-0a4c8a684a2a
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms