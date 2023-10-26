Ray J Reveals Why He Would Pick Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This conversation of dinner with Jay-Z or $500k continues, and this time Ray J is chiming in! We know one thing singer is gonna do is hustle, as he has many lucrative businesses. That hustle continues when it comes to Jigga and Ray J says he’s sitting down for dinner, because “relationships are way more valuable than money”.

“I’m going with the meeting with Jay-Z,” “Relationships are way more valuable than money. Now, if you need the bread, take the bread like Jay said and listen to the raps. But if you need good partners and you need people that can advance you to the next level then [have dinner with Jay].”

