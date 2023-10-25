Listen Live
Lil Wayne Joins The Texas Ranchers Ownership Group

Published on October 25, 2023

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Pickleball just got a bit hotter! Lil Wayne has been named as an investor and strategic advisor to the Texas Ranchers. According to the MLP team Wayne will “provide direction for the brand to help drive national and local fandom to the sport, as well as develope future apparel collaborations and more.

In a statement from Lil Wayne he said “Pickleball is the moment, I’ve enjoyed watching and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join this team of owners.”

