Kodak Black Sparks Health Concerns

N.O.R.E. has shared a teaser for the upcoming an Drink Champs episode with Kodak Black, that has fans a bit concerned! Many fans flocked to social media after after the teaser surfaced and said that he looked like he was struggling and high off of more than just marijuana.
One fans tweeted, “He high smh this not a good look I wish him the best tho hope he gets the help that he needs,”
Another tweeted,
“I’m sorry but to capitalize knowing he in the midst of a struggle ain’t cool.”
However it is “Drink Champs” so Kodak could have just been drinking, either way we’ll see Kodak Black’s appearance on Drink Champs will be airing on RevoltTV on Thursday.
