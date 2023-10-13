Keke Palmer And Baby Leo Cleanse Our Twitter Timeline With An Adorable #BoyMom Photo

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and her baby boy Leo are serving #boymom cuteness on the internet, and it’s the perfect timeline cleanse. Twitter is a crazy place where just about anything is discussed. Between the wild dating stories about oysters and The Cheesecake Factory and Drake think pieces, the app keeps us entertained. But every now and then, the social media platform needs an energy cleanse.

Palmer saved our timeline with an adorable picture of herself and her son, and it is just what we needed.

The actress oozed vintage 90s vibes in a black turtleneck, large gold hoop earrings, and a sultry smokey eyes as she cradled her mini me in her arms. “Me and my boy,” she captioned the post.

Keke Palmer says baby Leo changed her

Palmer welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Darius Jackson on February 25th. The Baby This is Keke Palmer podcast host has been candid about how much motherhood has changed her.

“To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Becoming a mother definitely changed the Akeelah and the Bee actress’ style. She has been in her fashion bag, donning looks reminiscent of Robin Givens circa 1992.

Don’t get us wrong, Palmer was always a fashion slayer, but her new-mom glow takes her style to a new level of confidence.

We’ve enjoyed watching Palmer adjust to motherhood. And much like her Virgo nature, she is back to dominating the entertainment industry by winning awards, creating new music, and more. We love this for her!

