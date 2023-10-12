Beyoncé Graced Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Premiere In Laquan Smith

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After her successful Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé is doing regular celebrity things again, like supporting fellow singer Taylor Swift at her The Eras Tour LA movie premiere.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have a lot in common. They are two of the biggest celebrities in the music game; they both turned their epic tours into movies and have amassed a substantial following due to their undeniable talents. Therefore, their camaraderie is no surprise. Beyoncé is fresh off her RWT, and in her off time, she showed up to support Swift at her movie premiere.

In keeping up with the metallic silver “Alien Superstar” fashion theme, Yoncé graced the movie premiere in a LaQuan Smith SS23 RTW bodysuit that opened up in the middle to reveal a metallic silver bra plate. The megastar accented the form-fitting outfit with black platform boots and futuristic-looking sunglasses. She wore her golden-colored hair in a half-up-half-down ‘do that cascaded down her back.

Beyoncé Supports Taylor Swift

Swift was enamored by the queen attending her premiere. She posted a boomerang of the two in the movie theatre, striking a cute pose while enjoying popcorn. She typed a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. ,” conveyed the “Cruel Summer” songstress.

Beyoncé and Swift have been dominating the music industry for years. They are usually the top contenders for major awards and have broken records due to their art. It’s incredible to see them both evolve in their craft and continue to cultivate a relationship with one another. Girl power at its finest!

Beyoncé Graced Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Premiere In Laquan Smith was originally published on hellobeautiful.com