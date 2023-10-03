JUST ANNOUNCED! LIL WAYNE & FRIENDS WILL BE HITTING THE STAGE AT 92Q’S WINTER FEST!

CLOSE
BALTIMORE GET READY! 92Q JAMS WINTER FEST IS BACK AND YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!
The one and only Lil Wayne and friends will be lighting the city up this and TRUST, you’ll want to be there!
MEET US THE CFG BANK ARENA ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH!
WHEN: DECEMBER 16, 2023
WHERE: CFG BANK ARENA
DOORS OPEN AT 6 P.M. SHOW STARTS AT 7:30 P.M.
