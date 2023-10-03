Listen Live
JUST ANNOUNCED! LIL WAYNE & FRIENDS WILL BE HITTING THE STAGE AT 92Q’S WINTER FEST!

Published on October 3, 2023

92Q Winter Fest 2023 Announcement Graphics

Source: 92Q / R1

 

BALTIMORE GET READY! 92Q JAMS WINTER FEST IS BACK AND YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!

The one and only Lil Wayne and friends will be lighting the city up this and TRUST, you’ll want to be there!

MEET US THE CFG BANK ARENA ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH!

WHEN: DECEMBER 16, 2023

WHERE: CFG BANK ARENA

DOORS OPEN AT 6 P.M. SHOW STARTS AT 7:30 P.M.

