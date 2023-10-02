Maryland Cities Featured On List Of ‘Best Foodie Cities’ In America

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore has entered the foodie chat! Both Baltimore and Columbia has made the list of the best foodie cities in America. Baltimore placed at #50 and Columbia is #169 on the list. The #1 ranked foodie city in America is Orlando and Portland right behind, however we know who really has the best food :-)

Baltimore received a total score of 50.07, while Columbia’s total score is 36.82.

Check out the full list HERE