Beyonce Brings Out Megan Thee Stallion in Houston

Renaissance tour goers enjoyed a real treat over the weekend when Beyonce brought out on stage the Houston hottie herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

It was the first time the two superstars performed their No. 1 hit, “Savage (Remix)”, together live.

“Savage (Remix)” was Megan Thee Stallion’s first Grammy win for a song in 2021.

During the performance, Beyonce expressed how proud she is of Megan and said, “I love you girl!” Megan replied excitedly saying, “I love you Beyonce!