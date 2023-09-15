Sept. 15: Diddy Drops “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

Listen Live
The billionaire mogul is calling it “The Super Bowl of R&B” project, and rightfully so.

Diddy dropped The Love Album: Off The Grid on Friday, and it truly is all about love. According to the rapper, if he had things his way, he would be recording music even more, instead of running his many successful businesses. For more than a decade, he put music on the back burner, unt

“I stepped away for a little bit, went through a lot of things in life, and then got that call one day from God. She was like, ‘It’s time,’” said Diddy in a recent interview.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is the star’s fifth studio album and features more than 25 guests, including Jazmine Sullivan, Babyface, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Mary J. Blige, Dirty Money, Teyana Taylor, 21 Savage, and Coco Jones.

