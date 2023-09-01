The IRS Wants Beyonce To Pay $2.7 Million

The Queen Bey’s tussle with the Internal Revenue Service continues, as the agency has ordered Beyonce to pay them $2.7 million plus interest in unpaid taxes and penalties.
The IRS wants the superstar to pay $805,850 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for the year 2018. They also want her to cash out on $1,447,747 in additional taxes and $288,549.40 in penalties for 2019. As if that’s not enough, the agency has promised to add compounded interest on Beyonce’s tax bill until all debts are paid in full.
The superstar contested the IRS’ assessment back in April, filing a redetermination petition and claiming it miscalculated her debt by not allowing millions of dollars of taxes, depreciation, management fees, utilities, and other deductions. More specifically, Beyonce notes that she made donations of more than $865,000 in 2018, and reported all royalties income and deductions as required.
Since the singer is planning to continue to contest the IRS’ ruling, she won’t have to pay up until a federal court makes a final judgement.
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Joining RZA: 15 Baby Name Suggestions For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Son
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Nominate A Teacher For A Chance To Have Us Adopt Their Classroom! [Register Here]
-
Your Chance To Be Flown Out To Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Tour Featuring Robin Thicke & Mario! [REGISTER HERE]
-
Baltimore Ravens Fans Ranked 10th Most Annoying In The NFL