Diddy Reveals New Album Tracklist Featuring Mary J Blige, Summer Walker & More

Diddy’s sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid is on the way, and it’s packed with the biggest in the game! Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Busta Rhymes, and even Mary J. Blige. Diddy even snagged The Weeknd, which is a pretty big deal considering this is said to be The Weekend’s last feature of his career.
Earlier this week The Weeknd announced that he has has just one last collaboration on the way, we now know it’s Diddy!
The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist:
1. Brought My Love – ft. The Dream and Herb Alpert
2. What’s Love – Diddy and Nova Wav
3. Deliver Me – Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna
4. Stay A While – Diddy and Nija
5. Homecoming – Diddy and Jozzy
6. Pick Up – Diddy and Jacquees ft. Fabolous
7. Tough Love – ft. Swae Lee
8. Stay Long – ft. Summer Walker
9. Belongs to You – Diddy and Jozzy
10. Another One Of Me – ft. The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage
11. INTERMISSION
12. Moments – ft. Justin Bieber
13. Need Somebody – ft. Jasmine Sullivan
14. Mind Ya Business – ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani
15. Nasty interlude – Jozzy
16. Reachin – ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Coco Jones
17. Stay part 1 – Diddy, Kalan.FrFr and K-Ci
18. I Like – ft. Mary J Blige
19. Closer to God – ft. Teyana Taylor
20. BooHoo – ft. Jeremih
21. Interlude – Burna Boy Interlude
22. Kim Porter – Diddy and Babyface ft. John Legend
23. Space – ft. H.E.R.
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Plies tells Britney Spears ‘Send me a sign’ Amid Spears Divorce
-
Joining RZA: 15 Baby Name Suggestions For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Son
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Nominate A Teacher For A Chance To Have Us Adopt Their Classroom! [Register Here]
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words