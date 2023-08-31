Diddy Reveals New Album Tracklist Featuring Mary J Blige, Summer Walker & More

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy’s sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid is on the way, and it’s packed with the biggest in the game! Summer Walker, Justin Bieber, Busta Rhymes, and even Mary J. Blige. Diddy even snagged The Weeknd, which is a pretty big deal considering this is said to be The Weekend’s last feature of his career.

Earlier this week The Weeknd announced that he has has just one last collaboration on the way, we now know it’s Diddy!

The Love Album: Off The Grid Tracklist:

1. Brought My Love – ft. The Dream and Herb Alpert

2. What’s Love – Diddy and Nova Wav

3. Deliver Me – Diddy, Dirty Money, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard and Kalenna

4. Stay A While – Diddy and Nija

5. Homecoming – Diddy and Jozzy

6. Pick Up – Diddy and Jacquees ft. Fabolous

7. Tough Love – ft. Swae Lee

8. Stay Long – ft. Summer Walker

9. Belongs to You – Diddy and Jozzy

10. Another One Of Me – ft. The Weeknd, French Montana and 21 Savage

11. INTERMISSION

12. Moments – ft. Justin Bieber

13. Need Somebody – ft. Jasmine Sullivan

14. Mind Ya Business – ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Kelani

15. Nasty interlude – Jozzy

16. Reachin – ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Coco Jones

17. Stay part 1 – Diddy, Kalan.FrFr and K-Ci

18. I Like – ft. Mary J Blige

19. Closer to God – ft. Teyana Taylor

20. BooHoo – ft. Jeremih

21. Interlude – Burna Boy Interlude

22. Kim Porter – Diddy and Babyface ft. John Legend

23. Space – ft. H.E.R.