Adam Jones Set To Retire As An Oriole In September

Published on August 29, 2023

Orioles Opening Game Day

Source: Aliya Faust / Interactive One

Adam Jones is heading back to Birdland! The Baltimore Orioles will welcome back Adam Jones to retire as an Oriole in a ceremony on Sept 15th.

The team announced in a social media post on Friday that Jones will be honored in a pregame ceremony before the Sept. 15 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is huge for the city as he has always been a fan favorite!

