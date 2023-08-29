Adam Jones Set To Retire As An Oriole In September

Adam Jones is heading back to Birdland! The Baltimore Orioles will welcome back Adam Jones to retire as an Oriole in a ceremony on Sept 15th.
The team announced in a social media post on Friday that Jones will be honored in a pregame ceremony before the Sept. 15 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. This is huge for the city as he has always been a fan favorite!
