Tiger Woods Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30 Million Lawsuit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like famous golfer Tiger Woods won’t have to cough up $30 million after all. Erica Herman, Woods ex-girlfriend brought a lawsuit against him in October 2022, but has now dropped it without prejudice “pending the resolution” of a separate case she has against him.

The lawsuit initially accused the trust owned by Woods for defaulting on an oral tenancy agreement that Herman claims she made with Woods, which according to her, allowed her to live in his Florida residency up to five years after their break up. However, Herman claims that Woods’ team tricked her into moving out by telling her to pack her bags for a short vacation and then upon arrival at the airport, informing her that she was locked out of the house.

Now that Herman has dropped this lawsuit, for now, the pending NDA case she has against Woods is still ongoing. In that case, Herman seeks to nullify the NDA she signed in 2017, which required “confidential arbitration in all disputes” between Herman and Woods. In her case, Herman states that she believes the NDA is “invalid and unenforceable.” She is still waiting on the court’s determination on whether the NDA will stand.