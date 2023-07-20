Jay-Z First Black Male Artist with 10 Multi-Platinum Albums

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is definitely solidifying his spot as one of the greatest rappers alive. The MC recently made history as he is now the first Black male artist with 10 multi-platinum albums.

The Recording Industry Association of America updated its list of certifications with HOV’s 2009 album “Blueprint 3” becoming the rappers 10th solo project to hit two million album sales. Not to mention, Jay-Z’s 2003 album, “The Black Album,” went platinum four times.

Jay-Z has a total of 12 multi-platinum studio albums, including his collaboration projects with Kanye West and Linkin Park. He comes in second to Mariah Carey, who currently has 11 solo projects with multi-platinum certifications.

Congratulations HOV!