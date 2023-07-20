Listen Live
Celebrity News

Jay-Z First Black Male Artist with 10 Multi-Platinum Albums

Published on July 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Jay-Z is definitely solidifying his spot as one of the greatest rappers alive. The MC recently made history as he is now the first Black male artist with 10 multi-platinum albums.

The Recording Industry Association of America updated its list of certifications with HOV’s 2009 album “Blueprint 3” becoming the rappers 10th solo project to hit two million album sales. Not to mention, Jay-Z’s 2003 album, “The Black Album,” went platinum four times.

Jay-Z has a total of 12 multi-platinum studio albums, including his collaboration projects with Kanye West and Linkin Park. He comes in second to Mariah Carey, who currently has 11 solo projects with multi-platinum certifications.

Congratulations HOV!

RELATED TAGS

jay-z

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close