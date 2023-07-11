Jermaine Dupri Wraps Production for New Magic City Documentary

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Not only is Jermaine Dupri producing a documentary about Freanik, which had all the aunties, uncles and grandparents in an uproar, but he just wrapped production for another documentary on the famous Atlanta strip club, Magic City.

The film’s title is Magic City: An American Fantasy and is also backed by Drake’s company, DreamCrew Entertainment. The series will explore the back story of the iconic venue and its impact on some of the greatest moments in Hip Hop. It will also dive into the lives of the club’s founder and some of the dancers and women who helped build the brand.

Charles Todd is the director behind Magic City: An American Fantasy, and the docu-series will include interviews with 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Killer Mike, Big Boi, and more.

Cole Brown, creator of the series, said, “This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture. I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”