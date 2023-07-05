Listen Live
Celebrity News

Justin Combs to Face DUI Charges

Published on July 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

In June, Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, was arrested in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence.

According to reports, Combs was stopped by police after running a red light. Local authorities proceeded to search the car, and found enough probable cause to arrest Combs. According to a LAPD spokesperson, Combs “was put through a sobriety test that he failed.” He also reportedly had a blood alcohol content level over the legal limit, and was released after a $5,000 bond was set.

Two misdemeanor charges were filed against Combs, and his pretrial hearing is set for August 10.

RELATED TAGS

Diddy son justin combs

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close