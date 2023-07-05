Justin Combs to Face DUI Charges

In June, Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, was arrested in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence.
According to reports, Combs was stopped by police after running a red light. Local authorities proceeded to search the car, and found enough probable cause to arrest Combs. According to a LAPD spokesperson, Combs “was put through a sobriety test that he failed.” He also reportedly had a blood alcohol content level over the legal limit, and was released after a $5,000 bond was set.
Two misdemeanor charges were filed against Combs, and his pretrial hearing is set for August 10.
