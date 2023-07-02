30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened during a block party early Sunday morning in Brooklyn, South Baltimore.

Police say 30 people were shot and two were killed.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. We located one female adult deceased on the scene, 9 additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region,” said acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard

Police say three of the victims are in critical condition. The other victims range in age and condition.

Mayor Brandon Scott was also at the scene early Sunday morning.

“We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing two people to lose their lives. And we’re going to be here until we find them, until we hold them accountable until they are held accountable for the actions they took because we cannot rest until they do so. Again our thoughts and prayers are with the entire community and city,” said Scott.

According to reports, 12 of the victims were taken to Shock Trauma and four other patients were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Unit.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators are reviewing video surveillance to try and identify suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Stay with us as this story develops.

