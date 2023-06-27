Toni Braxton, Brandy and More To Receive Hollywood Star

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has officially confirmed the list of talented entertainers set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. The names are pretty big, including Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman, and Kerry Washington. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gwen Stefani, Dr. Dre, Otis Redding, and Angie Martinez are also on the roster.

According to The Grape Juice, Ellen K, who unveiled the names, said in a statement:

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction, as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Congratulations to all those receiving a star this year!