Jessica White Says her Relationship with Nick Cannon was “Emotionally Abusive”

Model Jessica White is really spilling the tea on her former relationship with Nick Cannon, and according to her, she’s done with him for real this time.

Jessica recently did an interview with Page Six revealing that her relationship with Nick Cannon was “emotionally abusive.” Last week the model made a post on Instagram with a long caption addressed to Nick after she learned he was upset about her joining the cast of the new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. In the caption she says she “prayed every day” for Nick Cannon to return the love she showed him. However, they instead “learned how to hurt each other.”

Jessica and Nick have been on and off for years, and she’s been vocal about experiencing a miscarriage and finding out Nick impregnated another woman immediately after while they were still together. We’ll probably learn much more in the book she’s planning to release about her life, but don’t expect too much. When asked if more details will be in the book she says:

“I think if you put it in a book, he would be half a chapter. A half of chapter is still too long.”

Meanwhile, Nick recently did an interview with Hollywood Unlocked where he spoke very highly of Jessica saying, “that woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency.” She was even on the cover art for his Raw&B album.

Only time will tell if this relationship is really over but we’ll have enough popcorn for all of us to watch this next season of Love & Hip Hop.