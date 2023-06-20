Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair For 2023 Football Season

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a job and would love to work with the Baltimore Ravens your time is now! The Ravens are hosting a job fair this month to hold down the M&T Bank Stadium for the 2023 football season. The job fair kicks off this Sunday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the stadium. If you’re ready to be considered appointments are encouraged, however you can also pull right up! Applicants must be at least 18-year-old.

Food & Beverage: Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse

Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse Housekeeping: Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians

Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians Crowd Management: Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors. Parking: Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT HERE