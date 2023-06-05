Barricade Situation In Essex Prompts Two School Lockouts

Baltimore County Police announced a barricade situation in Essex that prompted a police response and two school lockouts Monday morning.
Officials said Deep Creek Middle School and Sandalwood Elementary School are in lockout as a precaution.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Officials said residents in the area of Thompson Boulevard in Essex can expect a police presence.
At this time, it is not immediately clear what the circumstances are that prompted the barricade.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Gervonta Davis To Serve Remainder Of Sentence In Baltimore Jail After Violating House Arrest
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Baltimore’s Safe Passage Initiative, Aimed To Help Improve Student Safety
Disney On Ice Returning To Baltimore This Fall With An All New Production
-
DC Young Fly’s Girlfriend & Mother Of His Children, Jacky Oh, Passes Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Singer DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Charge, Victim Suffers Spine Injury After Being Dragged On Moped
-
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Jail
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral
-
Ja Morant Cryptic Messages Leaves Fans Concerned "Bye"
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83